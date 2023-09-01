AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

