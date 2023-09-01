AXS Investments LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,133. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

