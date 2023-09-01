FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. 1,877,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,165. The company has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.