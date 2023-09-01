Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.69. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

