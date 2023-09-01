FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.