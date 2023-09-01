CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

