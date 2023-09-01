FFT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. 409,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,020. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

