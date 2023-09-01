FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,753,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,479,125. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,283.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.