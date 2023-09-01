Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $70,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.53. 336,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

