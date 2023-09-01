FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,882 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 3,407,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,956. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.