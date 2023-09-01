FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $994,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,487. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

