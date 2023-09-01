Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Lowered to GBX 36 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AXL stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.60. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a PE ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49.
About Arrow Exploration
