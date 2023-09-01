Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Lowered to GBX 36 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 17.65 ($0.22). The company had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.60. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.72 million, a PE ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 1.49.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

