Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.3 %

OLLI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 664,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,632. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $80.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.