The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $10,652,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 143,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

