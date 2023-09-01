Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,425 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.55. 301,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Featured Articles

