The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. 2,220,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,962. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

