AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. 192,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMG

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.