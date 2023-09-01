AXS Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.16. 73,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,648. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.24. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

