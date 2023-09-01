AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

MSI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.78. The company had a trading volume of 165,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.06. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

