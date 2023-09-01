Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

