AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,385. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.