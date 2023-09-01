AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,385. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
