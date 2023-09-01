AXS Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,691 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 454,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.