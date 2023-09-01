AXS Investments LLC Sells 8,448 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,004,547. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

