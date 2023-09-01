AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 6,540,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.