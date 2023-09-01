Prudential PLC Has $11.21 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

3M stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 1,454,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.