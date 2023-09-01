Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,338 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 73,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,396. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

