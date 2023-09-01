Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

