BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.33 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.