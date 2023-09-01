Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.38 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.27. 682,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

