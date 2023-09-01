General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

GM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

