Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 819,667 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,667 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TEGNA worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TEGNA by 272.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,398,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,166 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 965,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

