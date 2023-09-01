Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359,505. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.