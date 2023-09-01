UBS Group AG Sells 11,246 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Diageo worth $374,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

DEO stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $163.77. 229,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,117. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.70.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.50) to GBX 4,440 ($55.97) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.