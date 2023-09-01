Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

