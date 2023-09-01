Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Westlake worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 39.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 213,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

