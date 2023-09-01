Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $29.26 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.9 %

DFS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,084. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.