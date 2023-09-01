Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,104. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

