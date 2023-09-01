Ethic Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 615,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.