WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $78.46. 283,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.