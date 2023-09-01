Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.55. The stock had a trading volume of 223,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,391. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.43.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

