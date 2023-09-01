Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $16.53 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.24. 888,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,939. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

