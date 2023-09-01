United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 183.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.69. 1,071,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,249. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.