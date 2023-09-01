Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.59. 90,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

