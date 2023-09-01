D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,433,000 after buying an additional 1,079,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 605,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,120. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

