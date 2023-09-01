Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $20.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.66. 2,871,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,292. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $402.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.19.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.73.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

