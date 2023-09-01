AXS Investments LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.87. 310,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,540. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.