AXS Investments LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,943. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

