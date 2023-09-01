Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.72. 892,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

