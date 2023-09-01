AXS Investments LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.07. The company had a trading volume of 522,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $547.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

