AXS Investments LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 68,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 795,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

